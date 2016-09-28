House candidate says independents should have poll workers at polling centers

PRECINCT 1 independent House candidate Ana S. Teregeyo has asked the Commonwealth Election Commission to allow her and other independent candidates to have poll supervisors and workers representing them at polling centers on Election Day.

Teregeyo’s request was discussed during the election board meeting on Thursday at the multi-purpose center.

Precinct 1, which has six House seats, has three polling precincts.

The law only allows recognized political parties or candidates for governor or lt. governor to have representatives at polling centers.

Election board chairwoman Frances Sablan said the law allows each independent candidate to have one poll observer at a polling center, but not poll supervisors or workers.





The election commission’s legal counsel, Assistant Attorney General Michael Witrey, said the Legislature has to amend the law to allow independent candidates to have more representatives at polling centers.

A former House floor leader, Teregeyo has asked for an exemption, saying her representatives will be paid by her camp, but the commission said it cannot act on the request as it is not authorized to do so.

Teregeyo then asked the commission to put its decision in writing.

She said if she wins in November, she will introduce legislation to emend the current election law which, she added, is discriminatory since it bars independent candidates from having representatives at polling centers.

In an interview, Sablan said they did not discuss Teregeyo’s request because they could not vote on it.

“We can only provide her with an observer, one observer, but she wants one for each of the polling centers. We cannot grant that as there are 15 other independent candidates. We are already allowing 15 observers at the centers plus our own observers and workers, and that would be too many,” Sablan said.