Community remembers 13 fishermen lost at sea

A SPECIAL Mass commemorating the 30th death anniversary of the 13 fishermen lost at sea was held Friday at the memorial monument on Beach Road in Garapan.

Lawmakers, other officials and community members joined the fishermen’s relatives during the solemn occasion.

Click to enlarge

It was on Sept. 23, 1986 when the MV Olwol capsized somewhere between Pagan and Maug while Typhoon Ben passed nearby.

Aboard the vessel were 12 Carolinian men and one Filipino boat mechanic. They were all experienced fishermen.

Their loss was a tragic event that shook the Carolinian community, and changed the lives of families who depended on the fishermen for their livelihood.

On Friday, a Eucharistic Mass was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at sea. Boats and canoes were made available for the family members of the 13 fishermen so they could say their prayers for their loved ones at sea.

The crewmembers of MV Olwol who perished at sea were Isidro Rogopes Romolor, Jose Taisakan Igisiar, Silvestre Roligat Selepeo, Joaquin Lisua Moteisou, Benusto Rabauliman Olopai, Enrique Lisua Moteisou, Guillermo Saures, Benusto Malus Lisua, Jospeh Litulumar Kaipat, Pedro Lairope Mettao, Martin Lairope Saures, Joseph Teregeyo Lisua and Jovencio Falguera.

“I am overwhelmed by the support, because we thought we might have to cancel because of the weather,” said Florence Selepeo Kirby, event organizer and caretaker of the 13 Fishermen Memorial Monument. She is the sister of Silvestre Roligat Selepeo, one of the fishermen.

On Friday, Kirby thanked the late Vice Speaker Jesus P. Mafnas and his wife Sue T. Mafnas for making the 13 Fishermen Monument in Garapan a reality in June 1992.

“Today is truly a family occasion for all of us, and we will forever remember them and hold them dearly in our hearts,” Kirby said, adding that she would also like to thank Senate Vice President Arnold Palacios for providing canopies and food for the event.

She likewise thanked the Carolinian Affairs Office, CNMI Homeland Security, Fish and Wildlife, Coastal Resources Management, the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, Jason Tarkong of the Marianas Paddlers Club, and daughter Tehani for arranging the boats.

“I couldn’t thank them enough,” Kirby said. “This the first time that we have had the food catered, mainly because this is the first time that the Legislature provided Cultural Heritage Month funds, but every year families and friends gather here, bringing food and drinks. This community is very generous. It’s an election year, but then you have an event like this and everybody forgets their political affiliations.”

She told Variety that they flew in Father Isidro Tagabuel Ogumoro from Rota. “He was here from the beginning, the first time we dedicated this monument.”

The commemoration of the 13 fishermen is part of the Cultural Heritage Month activities.