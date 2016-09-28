Hawaiian Rock not taking advantage of CUC

HAWAIIAN Rock Products Corp. general manager David L. Bush on Monday said the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. is not “at the mercy” of their company.

Bush was reacting to CUC board chairwoman Adelina Roberto’s statement that CUC should not be “at the mercy” of its contractors.

“The acting executive director [Gary Camacho] and the CUC board should be better informed about whether there is a valid contract and also about the terms of any such contract,” Bush said in a statement to Variety.

He said the CUC board and Camacho should know there is no current contract.

Bush said their previous contract with CUC was signed in 2014 but expired in May this year.

He took exception to Hawaiian Rock Products being characterized as somehow taking advantage of CUC when this cannot be the case.

“Hawaiian Rock Products does not have a contract to patch CUC waterline repairs,” Bush said.

“These contracts have specific maximum dollar limits which can terminate performance of the contract.

“To inform the public that Hawaiian Rock Products is not performing when no contract exists is irresponsible at best.”

Bush said contracts are based on the scope of work outlined by an agency itself.

“If CUC wishes to have patches done on a single-patch basis then the bid proposal has to state this as part of the terms.

“If the CUC board has an issue with the way contracts are written then the board needs to review proposals and address those issues with the appropriate parties in CUC prior to a proposal being issued for bid.”

Bush said their company has been serving the community for almost 40 years publicly and privately and has often partnered with the government and private sector in community events over the years.