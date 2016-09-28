Speaker: Stay away from Sugar Dock’s damaged areas

SPEAKER Ralph Demapan is asking members of the community to stay clear of the damaged areas of Sugar Dock, saying he is working on something to address the holes and cracks there.

Demapan. in a phone interview on Monday, said he has been working closely with the Department of Lands and Natural Resources and other agencies to fix the cracks and holes, but addressing the problem is quite challenging due to a lot of factors that include funding and permits.

“We need to go through a process which involves securing a permit first from the agencies involved like the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other environmental agencies before we can go ahead with the plan to repair it.

“But we are now working on something to address the problem, and we are working closely with the agencies involved, and we’re also looking for some funding to fix it. In the meantime, I am asking the community to avoid areas where the damage is for safety reasons.”

Demapan said since the damage at the dock first occurred, they have tried to address it.

He said he will find a way to have the area secured so that the public will be prevented from approaching the damaged area.

Community volunteer Max Aguon said the cracks and holes are getting worse and pose a danger to residents and tourists who like to swim and fish at the dock.