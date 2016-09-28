76 graduate from trade school

NORTHERN Marinas Trades Institute chief executive officer Agnes M. McPhetres on Monday conferred certificates on 76 students in various trade skills, saying they will be the “pillars of the economic development” in the CNMI.

“This is just the beginning for you to continue moving forward,” she told the graduates, adding that NMTI has given them a key to success.

“Take that key and continue opening the gates that will fulfill your dreams,” she said during the ceremony held at the Hyatt’s SandCastle.

Although NMTI cannot offer all the types of training that are needed in the workforce, she said they are still making a difference with the support of CNMI leaders

“Without you, we will continue depending on foreign workers, whom I am not putting down, but it would be great if we had most of our people if not 100 percent of them taking advantage of our program so that we can truly develop our economy,” McPhetres said.

The faculty members — for auto mechanics, Rodante Yumul; culinary arts, Tyrell Pauling; construction trades, Mike Vargas; and hotel and restaurant operations, Josephine Mesta — assisted in the presentation of the graduates.

The automotive technology graduates include Christito Alepuyo, Craig Aguon, Sidney Camacho, Raymond Demapan, Jose Ichihara, Jimmy Manalo, Kayleen Magofna, Frank Ngirutoi, Joshua Omengkar, Paul Pua, Ramon San Nicolas, Rex Susulin, Nick Wally, Candelaria Agulto, Richard Borja, Stevie Cabrera, Brandon Dela Cruz, Tommy Dela Cruz and Marvin Manahane.

Except for Christito Alepuyo, the automotive graduates couldn’t make it to the ceremony because they were working.

The fall 2015 culinary arts graduates include Niwayan Aldan, Rita Cabrera, Pressel Camacho, Michelle Francis, Ayana Kawahara, Douglas Ngirarois, Marian Fatima Siriwardena and Leonita Tumaquip.

The spring 2016 culinary arts graduates are Zyron Castillo, Chelsea Cayabyab, Tiffany Cayading, Carol Flores, Joanna Alexa Garcia, Stephanie Gruy, Gina Ignacio, Angelica Lastimado, Aeja Park, Maria Pua, Ken Tanzawa and Ana Torres.





The construction trades graduates are Jesus C. Attao, Joe John Crisostomo, Elden Dela Cruz, Julie Ann Dionisio, Atin Elias Jr., Daeyoung Huh and Edward Richards.

The graduates in hotel and restaurant operations for fall 2015 are Celing Castro-Fogata, Ricardo Cruz Jr., Rose Fernandez, Penelope Jones, Gordon Keptot, Aeja Park and Anissa Jasmine Santos.

The 2016 graduates for hotel and restaurant operations are Archibald Ajoste, Lore Anne Calimlim, Rejoice Celeste, Lizelle Cruz, Rachel Kapileo, Clarrianne Manebo, Ann Marie Marciano, Tokuko Mojica, Rachelle Pasion, and Juvy Rojo.

For automotive technology, high school level, school year 2015-2016, the graduates are Ryan Anthony Aguon, Jeffrey Bernard Diaz II, Hark Joshua Galarion, Francisco Leroy Olaitiman, Nathaniel Pangelinan, Maria Ramona Pua and Nelton Skerei.

The 2016 graduates for automotive technology include Patrick Duenas, Ricardo Kaipat and Davis Clyde Diaz.

For heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, the graduates are Perry John Borja and Elden Dela Cruz.

In his message, Tan Holdings vice president for corporate business development Alex A. Sablan urged the graduates to use the skills they’ve learned to “make a mark in the CNMI and the world.”

“You have taken a first step toward improving your future by obtaining a vocational certificate from NMTI,” he said.

NMTI board secretary/treasurer Velma Ann M. Palacios told the graduates that they serve as a reminder to all of the people in the CNMI that they should build from within.





“You may not know this, but as you go out and fill job vacancies, your work signals greater opportunities for our residents,” she said.

Palacios told graduates that their service could inspire members of their families to go back to school, and reach for greater heights.

“My colleagues on the NMTI board of directors hope that this experience was an enjoyable one for all of you. I assure you that NMTI is evolving and that you being one of its products is a sure sign of greater things to come,” she added.

Also attending the ceremony were Board of Education Chairman Herman T. Guerrero, Rep. Jonathan Blas Attao, Sen. Jude Hofschneider, and parents of the graduates.

Culinary arts graduate Niwayan P. Aldan, in her remarks, said the on-the-job training experience helped her a lot to do something that she never thought was possible.

“I am positive that NMTI is preparing us not only for job placement but for an opportunity to change our lives and better ourselves.”

Hotel and restaurant operations graduate Ricardo C. Cruz Jr. said he will continue to urge his family and friends to apply at NMTI and take advantage of the amazing opportunities it provides.

“This program did great things for me. I have no doubt that it’ll do the same for anyone,” he added.

Automotive technology graduate Patrick C. Duenas, who currently works at the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. power generation unit, said it was a big challenge when he decided to enroll at NMTI because, like many of its other students, he already had a full-time job so he could support his family.

Lots of sacrifices had to be made just to attend classes, he said, “but without sacrifice and determination there is no success.”