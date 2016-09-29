Roslyn Leon Guerrero named to Washington governor’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs

VANCOUVER, Washington (Clark College) — Clark College administrative assistant Roslyn “Roz” Monique Leon Guerrero was recently appointed by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to the Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs.

Leon Guerrero, who is of Chamorro descent, was born and raised on the island of Saipan, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. She has more than 15 years of experience working in education, with community organizations and outreach to Asian American Pacific Islanders both on the islands and in Southwest Washington. Originally hired in Clark’s Office of Instruction in 2010, she currently works in the Office of Diversity and Equity where she monitors, manages, and supports the Diversity Center and the office’s leadership. She also does outreach, recruitment, and retention of AAPIs. She is the advisor of the Asian Pacific Islanders Club that leads events, education, and outreach for AAPIs at Clark College and the greater Clark County community.

Leon Guerrero works with many organizations and boards in Southwest Washington focusing on AAPIs. She is a standing member of the Faculty and Staff of Color Conference Planning Committee (a statewide committee composed of representatives from all Washington colleges) and a Washington Public Employees Association steward representative for Clark College. In 2015, she completed the Social Justice Leadership Institute, an institute designed for individuals working in higher education in Washington to hone skills, build community, and network with other higher-education professionals.

“Being appointed to the Commission on Asian Pacific America Affairs is an honor and privilege,” says Leon Guerrero. “This will actually benefit Clark College in outreaching to diverse populations. My goals while on the commission are as follows: to be the voice and advocate for equitable services for AAPIs in health, education, safety, etc.; to do outreach and educate AAPIs of Washington on the resources available to them; to represent and call out barriers and systemic challenges for AAPIs in Washington; and to work collaboratively with the other commissioners to support AAPIs in Southwest Washington.”

Roslyn is the daughter of the late Jose C. Leon Guerrero and Alicia Leon Guerrero. Her father retired as an Educator and served as the Coordinator of the Territorial Teacher Training Program for the Public School System in the CNMI. He was also one of the pioneers of tNorthern Marianas College and was Roslyn’s biggest role model throughout her career. Her mother is the delegation clerk for the CNMI Legislature and has served in the legislature for over 35 years. Roslyn’s mother has been an instrumental role model because of her passion and commitment to diversity, cultures, traditions and customs.

Roslyn is a reflection of her parents’ work and leadership in the community. Roslyn is a passionate advocate, supporter and a lifelong learner of social justice, social equity, AAPI issues, community outreach and collaboration, higher education, recruitment and retention of AAPIs, and diversity. Having her parents at her side for guidance, support, and teachings have brought her through many stepping stones in her career.