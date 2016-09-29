Litter control officers to undergo training

Marianas Variety

(BECQ) — The Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality would like to announce to the general public that House Bill 19-26, which amends certain sections of the Commonwealth Litter Control Act of 1989, was signed into law by Gov. Ralph Torres on July 15, 2016 and is now Public Law 19-53.

The new law aims to encourage   enforcement   of the Litter Control Act by:   1) increasing   the range of penalties;   2) authorizing   the creation   of a Litter Control Program Fund account into which a portion   of litter control fines shall be deposited to support the administration and enforcement   of the Act;   and 3) clarifying   other provisions   of the Act that have caused confusion in court as well as among the agencies   and litter control apprehending   officers.

Any person found to have committed the offense of littering,   an infraction, shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25 and not more than $5,000.   Fifty percent of all fines paid will be deposited into a new Litter Control Program Fund account for the sole purpose of administering   the Litter Control Program,   including litter control enforcement, training,   education and outreach.

The new law designates the   employees   from the following   agencies/departments   to be certified litter control officers:

• Bureau of Environmental     and Coastal Quality

• Department of Public Safety

• Department   of Commerce

• Department   of Lands and Natural Resources

• public health

• Department of Public Works

• Office of the Mayor

To launch the new litter control   program,   BECQ,   DPS, and the Office of the Attorney General will begin conducting several litter control training   for new and returning litter control officers. The first training will take place on Rota,   Sept. 27, 2016 from 7:30   a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Northern Marianas College-Rota campus.

There will be three   open slots per government agency/department to attend this training.  

For more information,   contact the BECQ toxic waste   management   branch manager Leilani   Deleon Guerrero, at 664-8500.

