Litter control officers to undergo training

(BECQ) — The Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality would like to announce to the general public that House Bill 19-26, which amends certain sections of the Commonwealth Litter Control Act of 1989, was signed into law by Gov. Ralph Torres on July 15, 2016 and is now Public Law 19-53.

The new law aims to encourage enforcement of the Litter Control Act by: 1) increasing the range of penalties; 2) authorizing the creation of a Litter Control Program Fund account into which a portion of litter control fines shall be deposited to support the administration and enforcement of the Act; and 3) clarifying other provisions of the Act that have caused confusion in court as well as among the agencies and litter control apprehending officers.

Any person found to have committed the offense of littering, an infraction, shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25 and not more than $5,000. Fifty percent of all fines paid will be deposited into a new Litter Control Program Fund account for the sole purpose of administering the Litter Control Program, including litter control enforcement, training, education and outreach.

The new law designates the employees from the following agencies/departments to be certified litter control officers:

• Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality

• Department of Public Safety

• Department of Commerce

• Department of Lands and Natural Resources

• public health

• Department of Public Works

• Office of the Mayor

To launch the new litter control program, BECQ, DPS, and the Office of the Attorney General will begin conducting several litter control training for new and returning litter control officers. The first training will take place on Rota, Sept. 27, 2016 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Northern Marianas College-Rota campus.

There will be three open slots per government agency/department to attend this training.

For more information, contact the BECQ toxic waste management branch manager Leilani Deleon Guerrero, at 664-8500.