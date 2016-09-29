Sunleader proposes to construct 5-story hotel

SUNLEADER (Saipan) Company Ltd. intends to construct a five- instead of a three-story hotel in Garapan. But its existing store and commercial area on the first floor of the building will continue to operate.

Joaquin Dela Cruz, who represented the Sunleader management during a Zoning Board public hearing, said they will start construction within four months after the approval of the company’s amended conditional use permit application.

Dela Cruz said the decision to expand the hotel project was made after they were able to lease additional property.

In June 2015, the Zoning Board approved the conditional use permit of Sunleader for a three-story hotel with 34 rooms.

Based on the amended conditional use permit application, zoning administrator Therese Ogumoro said Sunleader will add two more floors to the building.

The applicant will also provide 11 parking spaces in front of its establishment on Beach Road, and an additional 17 spaces at the back of the building, she added.

Ogumoro said the applicant is planning to develop single family units on the fifth floor.

According to Dela Cruz, the original foundation of the building can accommodate the proposed expansion, adding that they have complied with the safety requirements of the Department of Public Work.





The architecture and engineering services of Henry Pangelinan & Associates have already tested the foundation of the building, Dela Cruz added.

“The original foundation is capable of carrying the load, and that’s the reason we want to fully utilize the area as a five-story hotel,” he said.

The Zoning Board headed by chairman Diego Blanco approved the amended conditional use permit application with board members Mario Taitano, Joe Ayuyu Jr. and Bruce Bateman supporting the project.

The application is for a hotel which is permitted in the district as a conditional use.

The proposed site of the hotel is lot nos. 007 D41 and 007 D 56 on Beach Road in Garapan between Saipan Oceanview Hotel and Majesty Restaurant.

The area is zoned as mixed commercial.

Among the conditions, Ogumoro said, is that the applicant should seek a reasonable way to come up with 42 parking spaces instead of 28.

The applicant, she said, may submit an application for parking space variance within 15 days.