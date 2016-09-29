Sen. Palacios: 18,000 guest workers enough

SENATE Vice President Arnold I. Palacios said the proposed 10-year extension of the federal CW program and increase of the CW cap from 12,998 to 18,000 should be enough to sustain CNMI economic development.

“I don’t think we need to go beyond that number as we also need to get a handle on how far we need to do, how much development we need or how many hotels we want on Saipan and on Tinian,” Palacios said in an interview on Tuesday.

“We don’t need so much development. We as a community should also monitor these developments and decide how far we can go in terms of economic development. We don’t need to have so much just to have quality life. This is such a small island, and too much economic activity may cause the quality of life to deteriorate which is the last thing we want to happen.”

The FY 2017 CW cap is 12,998, and the number of renewals as of Sept. 20, 2016 was already at 10,256.

Palacios said it is still up to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services how many CW applications will be approved.

For his part, Gov. Ralph Torres said there is no guarantee that the federal government will extend the CW program or increase the cap as requested by the CNMI.

He urges businesses to continue hiring U.S. qualified workers or hire guest workers through other U.S. visas.