Tropical disturbance expected to pass through Marianas

(Press Release) — The National Weather Service, Forecast Office in Tiyan, Guam, issued a special weather statement advising that a tropical disturbance will move through the Marianas Wednesday.

The disturbance is centered about 560 miles east of Guam and 485 miles east of Saipan and is producing widespread showers and thunderstorms as it moves toward the west-southwest. On its current track, the disturbance is expected to move through the Marianas Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing showers, thunderstorms, and locally heavy rain. Wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph Wednesday and Wednesday night are possible. NWS advises after the center passes the Marianas, scattered locally heavy showers and thunderstorms will likely persist through Thursday night.

Residents and visitors are advised to be aware of current conditions and practice extreme caution if planning any outdoor or marine activities.

