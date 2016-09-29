3 arrested for conspiracy to commit ‘ice’ trafficking

A REPEAT offender, Juan Delos Reyes Tydingco, 40, and two other individuals have been arrested for conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine or “ice.”

Tydingco appeared in court for a bail hearing on the morning of Sept. 26, 2016. Jesse Aguon Villagomez, 50, also appeared in court for a bail hearing on the same day.

Yan Long Yu, 32, the “source” of “ice,” according to Tydingco, was in court for a bail hearing on the morning of Sept. 27, 2016.

Yu’s bail hearing had to be continued until the next day because there was no interpreter available.

The court will appoint a lawyer to represent Yu and Villagomez as the Public Defender’s Office will be representing Tydingco.

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Glass, Jr. appeared for the government during the bail hearings.

Court documents obtained by Variety state that Maureen Camacho has also been arrested, but provided no details about her case.

Judge Camacho imposed a cash bail of $100,000 on each of the defendants. The preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 4, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. and the arraignment was set for Oct. 17, 2016 at 9 a.m.

In his affidavit, CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force Officer Rudolph C. Sablan said on Sept. 23, 2016, a joint team of the CNMI–DETF, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, CNMI Customs, and the Department of Public Safety K9 Unit conducted a search of Tydingco’s As Lito home by virtue of a warrant signed by Judge Camacho.

Tydingco admitted that Yu, who he called “brother,” had been his source for “ice” over the past year and a half.

He said Villagomez had earlier given him $300 to buy “ice” and that he, Tydingco, then called Yu.

Yu had already picked up the money and was about to leave when police arrived.

Police recovered $301 from Yu’s front pocket and $514 cash in various denominations from his wallet.

According to police, Tydingco also admitted that he bought $4,000 worth of “ice” from Yu on the day they were arrested.

Tydingco said whenever he would run short of money Yu would give him “ice” and Tydingco would just pay him later.

In a separate affidavit, Drug Enforcement Task Force Officer Danny Joe O. Fitial said at around 9 p.m., the joint team arrived at Tydingco’s residence and saw a silver Toyota Corolla that quickly reversed toward the entrance, almost hitting Fitial’s vehicle.

He said he got out and instructed the driver of the Toyota Corolla to open the door and step out of the car.

The driver, who was later identified as Yu, complied and was secured in handcuffs.

Fitial said he saw task force officer Nick Rabauliman with another individual from a white Nissan Rogue in custody, later identified as Villagomez.

Fitial likewise saw other task force members with yet another individual from a brown Hyundai Tucson in custody, later identified as Tydingco.

Fitial said while police were securing Tydingco with handcuffs, another officer saw somebody running toward a grassy area. It was Villagomez, but he immediately surrendered after the K9 unit was called.

Task force officers recovered a cellular phone, eyeglasses and a glass tube with a residue in the grassy area where Villagomez ran.

The residue in the glass pipe was tested with a narcotic identification kit and turned out presumptive positive for “ice”.