3 eye PSS top post

THREE Public School System officials have expressed interest in the position of education commissioner since the job vacancy was announced last week.

But one of them, Associate Commissioner for Administrative Services Glen Muna, said he has not decided yet if he will submit an application. He is serving as acting commissioner until Sept. 30.

Variety was told that a PSS central office official and a school principal were also interested, but this reporter was unable to get a comment from them.

The human resources office of PSS will evaluate applications before they are transmitted to the Board of Education which will select the new commissioner.

BOE Chairman Herman T. Guerrero said the board must remain neutral and allow the process to unfold.

Once the applications are forwarded to the board, “then we will review them, make sure they meet the requirements.” He said they will also interview the applicants.

Once the job vacancy announcement ends on Oct. 13, 2016, Guerrero said, he will call for a board meeting.

The commissioner’s position has been vacant since the retirement in August of Dr. Rita A. Sablan who served as education chief for eight years.

Applicants must have at least a master’s degree in some field of education from a U.S. accredited college or university and at least five years experience as a classroom teacher.

Candidates must also demonstrate knowledge of state and local education systems, must have a comprehensive knowledge of ethnically diverse school systems, must have excellent written and oral communication skills in English, must be eligible to work in the U.S. including the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and must have excellent moral character — he or she must not have been convicted of a felony or any crime involving moral turpitude.

The successful applicant will be appointed by the board for four years and will serve at BOE’s pleasure.

The annual salary is from $85,000 to $120,000 with benefits including life insurance, retirement benefits, and paid leave and holidays.