Governor to sign budget, veto some items

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres will sign the fiscal year 2017 budget today, Wednesday, but will veto certain items due to legal concerns.

“Nothing will hamper the budget,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “We will move forward, and the provisions that will be vetoed can be addressed at a later date.”

He added, “I do have some concerns, legal concerns about those provisions.”

He said he was still reviewing the rest of the budget measure which was passed by both houses of the Legislature on Saturday. The current fiscal year ends on Sept. 30, 2016. Without a new and balanced budget by Oct. 1, 2016, nonessential government agencies will shut down.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Antonio Sablan on Tuesday said they anticipated that the governor would act on the budget soon because of the presence of his budget and management chief Vicky Villagomez during the recent conference committee deliberations.

“So whenever there was an issue in the appropriation she was there to clarify it and inform the administration of any changes,” Sablan said.

“We wanted to give the governor more time to review the budget, and we are thankful that we were able to resolve the differences and pass the budget on time and prevent a government shutdown. We’re glad that the governor acted so fast in reviewing it.”

In August, the House Ways and Means Committee said the budget bill amounted to $142 million which included over $5 million for the Department of Public Lands. The total figure did not include funds earmarked for the government’s other obligations.