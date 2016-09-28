October is Humanities Month

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres on Tuesday signed a proclamation designating October as CNMI Humanities Month.

According to the proclamation read by Beth Demapan of the CNMI Motheread Program, “The humanities allow us to examine our past and present experiences in light of values and beliefs that we have traditionally relied upon for guidance and direction, and preserve a wealth of knowledge that assists us to understand the increasingly complex world in which we live,” it said.





The Northern Marianas Humanities Council, a private, non-profit corporation that is promoting and enhancing the humanities in the commonwealth, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

On Oct. 28, 2016, at the Pacific Islands Club, the Humanities Council and the governor’s office will recognize outstanding individual contributions in the humanities, as well as the contributions made by donors, partners, and former members of the council’s board of directors that have sustained and strengthened humanities programming over the past 25 years.

The presentation of the humanities awards will be the culmination of a month-long series of humanities programs in October.

Eulalia V. Arriola, council program officer, said “we have a busy month ahead of us considering it’s our 25th anniversary.”

Right now, she added, “we have the Paul Jacoulet exhibit at T-Galleria…so stop by. He was a French artist who was in the Marianas in the 1930s and did some woodblock prints of people from our islands.”

Every Sunday, “we have the ‘Your Humanities Half-Hour’ on Power 99 from 2 to 2:30 p.m., and this coming Sunday we’ll discuss the history of the council and upcoming programs, and on the following Sunday we will talk about our Veterans Project, film screening and workshop, and we will also be interviewing Dr. Peter Bellwood on ‘Who were the first settlers of the Mariana Islands?’ We will also have the 25th anniversary promo show on Oct. 23, and for the last Sunday of the month we will be interviewing our Governor’s Humanities awardees.”

Also in October, there will be several presentations and a free screening of “Almost Sunrise,” a documentary about two veterans from Iraq who walked from Wisconsin to California to reflect on their experiences and to raise awareness about what veterans go through when they return home.

On Oct. 18 at 6 p.m., the 13th Annual Valentine Sengebau Poetry Competition will be held for middle, junior, and high school students.

“For our 25th anniversary fundraiser and Governor’s Humanities Award Night on Oct. 28 at the Pacific Islands Club, our keynote speaker is Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner, a poet from the Marshall Islands who spoke at the U.N. climate summit in 2014.”

Arriola is inviting everyone to these programs which she said are free, except for their fundraiser.

The Northern Marianas Humanities Council is also soliciting nominations for this year’s Governor’s Humanities Awards.





This awards, whose winners are announced each year in October as part of the CNMI Humanities Month, recognizes outstanding contributions to the humanities by individuals and organizations in the community.

Nominees should have a notable humanities achievement in the past year, as demonstrated in any of the following categories:

Research and publication in the humanities; preservation of traditional cultural practices; preservation of NMI history; and outstanding humanities teacher in both classroom and non-classroom settings.

A fifth category, Lifetime Achievement, recognizes significant contributions to the humanities over multiple decades. This award may be given posthumously.

Nominations are due no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 2016.

For more information, call 235-4785.