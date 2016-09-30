Rotary Club Saipan inducts new member

SEAN Ficke of Jones & Guerrero Company Inc. was inducted as Rotary Club Saipan’s newest member on Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan.

According to Ficke, he was born and raised on Guam, and moved to Saipan in June.

Ficke oversees Jones & Guerrero operations that include the Aquarius Hotel, townhomes and Micronesia Brokers Inc.

He said their company plans to launch a new venture on Saipan.





“We are looking forward to helping and giving back to the community — the economy is thriving and growing,” he added.

Ficke was a Rotary Club member in Viera, Florida and served as its president in 2015.

It was Ivan Ilmov, Rotary Club of Saipan president, who formally inducted Ficke.

“It is my privilege and pleasure to welcome you to our Rotary Club Saipan,” Ilmov told the new member.

The guest speaker during the Rotary’s meeting on Tuesday was Dr. James Pruitt, CNMI Historical Preservation Office archaeologist, whose talk was titled the Battle of Saipan: WWII Maritime Heritage Trail.