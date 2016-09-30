Torres signs three proclamations for October

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres signed proclamations on Wednesday designating October as Fire Prevention Month, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day at the Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.

In signing the Fire Prevention Month proclamation, Torres urged community members to install fire prevention equipment in their homes, and support the public safety activities and programs of the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.





According to the department, it responded to 2,081 calls in 2015. Of this number, 16 pertained to structure fires, six vehicle fires, 1,912 debris fires and suppression assistance, and 136 wild-land fires.

Based on national statistics, smoke alarms cut by half the risk of dying in home fires, the proclamation stated, adding that half of home fire deaths happen between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. when most people are asleep.

Francis B. Camacho of the Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting unit read the proclamation which stated:

“CNMI first responders are dedicated to reducing the occurrence of home fires and home fire injuries through prevention and protection education; and CNMI residents are responsive to public education measures and are able to take steps to increase their safety from fire, especially in their homes.”

A separate proclamation states that National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day will also be observed in October.

Firefighter Daverrick N. Camacho read the proclamation: “Firefighters are at times harassed, threatened, sworn at, humiliated and taken for granted, but are trained to ensure that assistance is given to the public during a time of need.”

In signing the proclamation, Torres called upon citizens of the commonwealth to remember all fire and emergency personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community and to pay respect to the survivors.

In the U.S. in 2015, according to the proclamation, 112 firefighters died courageously in the line of duty.

Preventive

Torres also signed the proclamation designating October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month as he urged women in the CNMI to discuss a preventive and screening program with their healthcare provider and become aware of the risks of developing breast cancer.

Rita P Siren of the Commonwealth Cancer Association read the proclamation.

According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 232,340 new cases of female breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2016 and 36,620 women will die from the disease.

Since lifestyle factors contribute to the risk of developing breast cancer, the National Breast Cancer Awareness program encourages women to educate themselves and explore ways in which they can decrease their risk for breast cancer by enjoying a healthy lifestyle.

In an interview, DFEMS Commissioner Clyde Norita said his department will continue its partnership with the Commonwealth Cancer Association.

“Last year was very successful in the way we did it,” he added.

This year, Norita said the support has increased with more partners coming in from the government and the private sector.

“The partnership is important and critical and we are glad the same partners are still with us and that we have new partners.”

Norita said they will continue with their fundraising activities that benefit the Commonwealth Cancer Association.

“We collect cash and we give it all to the cancer association to support the prevention and other programs they’ve launched for cancer awareness in the CNMI.”

The proclamation signing was attended by personnel of the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Service, law enforcers, lawmakers, health advocates and members of the Commonwealth Cancer Association.

Yvette Sablan was this year’s event chairperson.