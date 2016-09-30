Measure establishing fire lanes now law

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres signed legislation on Wednesday designating fire lanes in the commonwealth.

Introduced by Senate Vice President Arnold Palacios, Senate Bill 19-107 is now Public Law 19-69. It will establish fire lanes on public right-of-way or public land for the orderly access of fire and other emergency equipment to the premises.

The measure will also allow for the designation of fire lanes on private property. Under the new law, the commissioner of the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services is tasked to issue a written notice of a proposed order designating and describing the fire lanes.

“The commissioner shall cause a copy of such written notice of proposed order to be delivered by certified mail to the owner or tenants/lessees of any private land on which the fire lane is to be established,” the law stated.

Palacios said designating fire lanes is important because during an emergency, any obstruction can delay or even prevent adequate emergency operations from proceeding and this delay could cost someone’s life.

He said when an emergency occurs, seconds count.

“To ensure a clear path for firefighters and emergency personnel, it’s important to establish fire lanes and keep these lanes free of clutter and vehicles. If there is blockage in a fire lane and an emergency responder takes a few extra seconds to respond, that’s a few more chances for a fire to grow or a person to go without that needed assistance and for more damage to be done.”