Torres says NMI should be part of CW process

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres said the problems with the CW program can be reduced if only the CNMI is part of the process.

The program is administered by the federal government.

According to Torres, problems involving the CW cap could be prevented if the CNMI is consulted.

U.S. Immigration and Citizenship Services said the CW cap of 12,998 for fiscal year 2017 will be reached soon as there are fewer than 3,000 remaining slots available as of this month.

“That’s another reason why we’ve asked USCIS to include us in the process so we can say, ‘Okay maybe 3,000 should go to Tinian,’ and ‘2,000 should go to certain things’ or maybe there should be a limit [for some categories],’ ” Torres said.

“Right now, we don’t have any authority as to who goes in and out and or what kind of professions we need,” the governor said.

“We don’t have data on who comes in first and gets approved. I don’t have those data right now.”

The CW program ends in Dec. 2019, but the CNMI has asked the U.S. to extend it to Dec. 2029 and increase the CW cap to 18,000. That proposal remains pending in the U.S. Congress.