Saipan delegation approves funding measure

THE Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation has passed a local measure regarding the $1 million in casino funding allocated to the Third Senatorial District.

All 20 members present during the session on Tuesday voted yes to House Local Bill 19-76 which was introduced by Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro.

The bill will amend Saipan Local Law 19-19 regarding funds allocated to the Third Senatorial District by Public Law 18-56 as codified in 4 CMC section 2307 (c).

The law was amended so that when the $1 million allocation

“lapses,” it can still be re-appropriated.

Saipan Local Law 19-19 appropriated $1 million from Public Law 18-56 to fund various projects and beneficiaries in the Third Senatorial District.

Section 2 of Saipan Local Law 19-19 is amended to add the following new subsection: “The funds appropriated herein shall not lapse and shall be available for expenditure without fiscal year limitation.”