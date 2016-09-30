Symposium celebrates ‘who we are’

THE first day of the Cultural Heritage Month Symposium was held Wednesday in Royal Taga Hall at Saipan World Resort.

The symposium, which ends today, Thursday, features panel discussions on issues and concerns related to culture and language.

Former Rep. Malua T. Peter officially opened the symposium by calling on members of the audience to say out loud, “Celebrating Who We Are” in the local languages.





“Celebrating who we are — I really hope that is why we are all here this morning,” she said.

“This is a historical event. Why? Because the two indigenous people of the land are together. This is how the CNMI must continue to work together to prepare for the new generation’s tomorrow.”

She thanked the Public School System for supporting the symposium and for allowing the students of Kagman High School, Marianas High School, Saipan Southern High School and Dr. Rita H. Inos Jr.-Sr. High School to participate in the symposium.

Peter did not speak on stage, saying her customary tradition dictates that she should not be on a level higher than that of her male kin.

Indigenous leadership

Fr. Arthur Leger, SJ was the symposium’s first day keynote speaker. He spoke about indigenous leadership which he defined as a collective action by a group of people and not one person.

“It is about relationships. When I talk about indigenous leadership I am not talking about one person traditionally, but I am talking about a network or relationship among a group of people who will lead the group.”

He said many people around the world have a negative perspective of indigenous leadership.

“Many people are cynical when they look at traditional leadership and say it is a just myth, it is just a figment of the imagination and there are no facts to back up this indigenous leadership.”

He said the negative perspective persists because of the following:

1) The attitude that leadership is restricted to one gender and based on “born a leader” theory — that it is about my own family and community without being affected by changes outside the group. “This does not work anymore,” Leger said. “We have to be aware of the changes around us.”

2) Beliefs — primarily about demi-gods and heroes who possess “mana” or power; about claiming to be first on the land; that it is destined by God. “Does it really matter who was first? In this case, you would have to bring in colonialism,” Leger said.

3) Contradictions — a tension between facts and falsehoods, between science and religion.

“Science and religion will always be competitors,” Leger said.

As for indigenous leadership, he said, it is about:

• Story — knowing, believing, suffering, defending, communicating, changing and educating the young to accept and celebrate their community’s story.

• The sacred — returning people to the sacred and the mystery in addition to the facts and the empirical truth.

•The sea — the ocean and all that is associated with it. We need to retrieve those stories.

• Socializing with people and having fun — to laugh.

•Survival — sharing and caring. The resources of the world have been given to everyone, so please share.

• Service that fosters familial respect and matrilineal relationships.

• Systems not structures.

• Attitudinal skills like humility and courage.

“These are the soul and heart of a culture,” said Leger.

“First, love yourself. Then lead with your heart,” he added

Leger is from the south Pacific and is a citizen of Fiji. From 1975 to 1994 he was a classroom teacher then a principal at a Catholic school in Fiji. He is involved in consultancy work in Asia and the Pacific mainly in the areas of new educational initiatives, indigenous leadership, pastoral management, and apostolic planning.

He majored in secondary teaching and educational administration.

Chamorro culture

The other speaker on Wednesday was Pale Eric Forbes of Guam who discussed Chamorro research.

“The main goal of my talk is to inspire young people to become their own researchers of their own culture,” Forbes said.

“Culture really makes up a large part of who we are, and if young people are not feeling that now…they will in time as they reach middle age. They will start to wonder about their own culture, the history of their families, their clans, their people, and they will want to learn.”

He added, “If I can inspire them to start doing that now they will be much ahead of the game.

Asked about his research, Forbes said: “What I found out is that although Chamorro culture has changed over the last 400 years of western contact…especially the language, it has not changed that much — we are still the same people. But of course there are always changes in life.”

Day 2 of the cultural symposium will feature Dr. Samuel Betances, a diversity consultant and motivational speaker. The panel discussions will be on culture, politics, health and local medicine.