Tropical storm watch in effect

(Press Release) — Based on information received from the National Weather Service and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, a tropical storm watch remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. Tropical storm conditions, including winds of 39 mph or more, are possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the center of Chaba was located by satellite near latitude 14.3 degrees north and longitude 146.3 degrees east and .moving west at 16 mph.

This was about 65 miles southeast of Saipan and Tinian, about 75 miles east of Rota and about 120 miles east-northeast of Guam.

Chaba was expected to maintain a general westward track through Thursday and turn to the northwest on Friday with a slight decrease in forward motion.

Maximum sustained winds remain at 35 mph. Chaba was expected to maintain this intensity through late Wednesday night and will begin to intensify Thursday morning, possibly becoming a tropical storm early Thursday morning.

Because of the anticipated threat of Chaba, Gov. Ralph Torres is advising residents to maintain necessary precautionary measures for gusty strong winds, heavy rain showers and possible flooding.

Residents should also secure all loose objects around the house that need to be strapped down or removed and secured to prevent them from being picked up and propelled by the strong winds.

Also, now is a good time to clear drainage areas and un-block clogged storm drains in your area to minimize the chance of flooding.

Updated advisories will be available through local media sources and the NOAA weather radio broadcast on 162.5 megahertz. You may also call 237-8000 or 664-8000.