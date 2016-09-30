CUC customers complain about delay in leak repairs

SOME customers of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. are unhappy with CUC’s slow response to water-leak complaints.

They said it takes CUC three to four days or sometimes a week to respond to a complaint about a leaking water pipe.

However, in some cases, they say CUC quickly repairs the problem once the utility’s call center receives a complaint from customers.

On Sept. 13, a resident on Kamachille Avenue in Kagman II reported to CUC that there were pipes leaking several gallons of water per minute.

Three day later, before CUC finally repaired it, the leak had become much worse.

“The leak was getting worse and wastewater was flooding our area,” the resident, who declined to be identified, told Variety.

The leak also affected the water pressure in the area, resulting in an insufficient supply of water during the four days they waited for CUC to repair the leak, the resident said.

Another resident reported a leak at the Tinian and Rota Liaison Office on Lower Navy Hill.

As of press time, Wednesday, CUC had yet to response to the problem.

Asked for comment, CUC acting executive director Gary Camacho said they only have “so many people” assigned to fix leaking water pipes.

“And sometimes these incidents happen at the same time,” he added.

In many instances, Camacho said, after they’ve repaired broken pipes, another leak will be detected in the water line just a few feet away.

“So until we finish the first problem, we cannot leave it and respond to other leaks,” he added.