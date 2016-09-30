No one’s on Pagan

NOBODY from the Northern Islands will meet the delegation of Gov. Ralph Torres and U.S. officials who are to visit Pagan this Friday.

Northern Islands Mayor Jerome Aldan, who will join the governor, told Variety that Pagan is currently uninhabited.

“That’s the problem. Nobody’s there after our communication system broke down. I had to bring them back here,” he said, referring to Pagan residents.

He said it would be a “big liability” on the part of the mayor’s office if it allowed residents to remain there without any means of communicating with the central government on Saipan.

“If something happens to them, it’s not Homeland [Security and Emergency Management] or the [Department of] Public Safety’s liability — it’s our liability.”

However, he said there is no issue with the landing strip on Pagan as it was used in August when a group of advocates went there to shoot footage for the documentary “Too Beautiful to Bomb.”

Aldan said the residents on Pagan wanted to stay, but he insisted that they go back to Saipan until the communication equipment is fixed.

He said his office has some funding for the repair, but it’s still not enough.

Accompanying Torres and Aldan are Assistant Interior Secretary for Insular Areas Esther Kia’aina, Peter J. Potochney of the Defense Department, Senate Vice President Arnold Palacios, Rep. Angel Demapan, the governor’s legal counsel Wesley Bogdan and Matt Adams of the Dentons LLC law firm.

“It’s a good thing that Secretary Kia’aina will be on this trip so she can see for herself why the Northern Islands is asking for help,” Aldan said.

He is hoping that the visitors will look into the places designated for a homestead subdivision.

The trip is part of the ongoing 902 talks between the CNMI and federal governments regarding local workforce needs and the military’s buildup proposal in the Marianas.