Budget bill signed into law; provision to cut MVA funding rejected

TWO days before the deadline, Gov. Ralph Torres signed into law the fiscal year 2017 budget bill amounting to $142.2 million.

But he also vetoed several items, including the provision that would have “redirected” $600,000 in funds earmarked for the Marianas Visitors Authority.

“I will continue to caution the Legislature against repeated actions that may negatively impact the operations and activities of MVA,” he said in his transmittal letter to the Legislature. “Tourism is one of our key sources of revenues and although the redirected funds would fund beautification projects, it would also impede MVA’s strategic plan to competently promote the CNMI.”

The budget measure, H.B. 19-196, is now Public Law 19-68.

According to the administration, the following are the highlights of the new budget:

• Marianas Visitors Authority

Line-item vetoed proposed budgetary cuts allowing MVA to continue to provide for the CNMI’s largest and most important industry.

• Public School System

Increased the allocation for PSS to 34 percent of the net budgetary resources from the constitutionally mandated 25 percent as a strengthened commitment to the education of our children

• Retirees

Increased funding for active retirees under the Group Health and Life Insurance to ensure that repayment is made for their years of public service

• Drug Court under CNMI Judiciary

Fully funded the recently created drug court with an initial allocation of $361,266 as a commitment to offer a creative blend of treatment and sanction alternatives to effectively address offender behavior, rehabilitation and the safety of the community.

• Substance Abuse and Recovery Program under the Office of the Governor

Fully funded the recently created program with an initial allocation of $1 million

• Commonwealth Advocates for Recovery Efforts or CARE

Allocated $303,000 to assist in the building and repairing of damaged homes for families with unmet housing needs

• Salary Adjustments for All Law Enforcement Officers

Funded a 5 percent salary adjustments for all law enforcement officers

• CNMI Scholarship

Increased financial assistance awards to CNMI students enrolled in an accredited college or university

• Civil Service Wage Increase

Allocated funding for the 5 percent increase in salaries of all classified employees

• Settlements and Judgments

Allocated $1 million for payment of government liabilities which include judgments and settlement agreements

In his letter to the Legislature, the Governor said there are several provisions in the budget bill that if implemented would result in unfairness in relation to other activities of the government.

Torres said he vetoed section 202 (c), the suspension of the funding approved by Public law 19-49 to the Office of Grants Management and State Clearing House because this will hinder the capability of the office to provide the necessary compliance and oversight of federal grants received by the CNMI government.

“Due to the significance of federal funding to critical government projects and services, I am disapproving this provision,” the governor said.

He also vetoed Section 601 which gives flexibility to the mayors of the first and second senatorial districts to reprogram funds appropriated for utilities, saying this is not sound fiscal management policy.

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. “brought three separate lawsuits in the CNMI Superior Court because of the inability of the commonwealth and its agencies to timely make payment of its CUC billings. Payment of CUC’s billings must be a priority. I would have been inclined to approve this provision if it had included a requirement that the outstanding utility payments be paid first and that any balance remaining may be reprogrammed. In the absence of such a requirement, the second sentence of Section 601 is hereby vetoed in its entirety,” Torres said.

He likewise disapproved Section 604 which pertains to the 1 percent fee allocated to the Office of the Public Auditor.

The vetoed provision states that any remaining funds at the end of the fiscal year shall be applied to the Department of Finance for the purpose of strengthening its information technology capabilities.

The governor said this provision should be revised to provide flexibility allowing at least 30 days for the secretary of Finance to reserve funds for the intended purpose.

“This measure is [also] unenforceable due to the expiration of FY 2017 budgetary authority at the end of the fiscal year. Therefore, without such authority there can be no application of any remaining funds to the Department of Finance,” he said.

The increase in the annual salary of the resident department heads of Rota and Tinian was also disapproved “as this would be unfair to other employees.”

The governor, at the same time, commended the Legislature for acting promptly on the budget bill to prevent a government shutdown.

He said with the increase in government revenue, there are now more opportunities for new programs and pay raises.

“I want to congratulate the members of the Legislature for providing pay raises for all government employees,” Torres said.

“We have never had this in the past. With the leadership we have today, both the Senate president and the House speaker, this has become a reality.

“I also would like to thank Special Assistant Vicky Villagomez for her role in balancing and prioritizing the needs of our government at the Office of Management and Budget. This budget shows one commonwealth working in partnership to address critical issues in all three senatorial districts.”

MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said:

“The Marianas Visitors Authority extends its sincere gratitude to Governor Torres for his move to protect MVA’s funding source for FY ‘17. This sends a very strong message to our partners in the tourism industry, here in the CNMI and abroad, that this administration recognizes the key role that tourism plays in our society. Tourism is what drives our economy, and it is a hyper-competitive industry to be in, so we need all the funding we can get to compete effectively against regional heavyweights. MVA has great plans coming up for the CNMI, and with our funding source intact, we aim to carry out our mission of promoting the CNMI to the world.”