Archaeologist talks about WWII maritime heritage trail

JAMES Pruitt, an archaeologist with the CNMI Historical Preservation Office, spoke about the WWII Maritime Heritage Trail: Battle of Saipan with the Rotary Club Saipan on Tuesday at the Hyatt.

Pruitt also explained the potential of certain dive spots for sustainable eco-tourism.

The WWII Maritime Heritage Trail: Battle of Saipan, he added, is an underwater diving trail with a number of historical sites.

“Some places have interpretive walking and hiking trails where you walk along and there are signs that describe the sites you see and what happened there. [The Saipan trail] was modeled after them, but underwater,” he added.

The project was funded by a National Park Service Battlefield Protection Program grant that was awarded in 2009.

“It has lain dormant since then, but the group that did the project is coming back next year to revisit it, to reassess the site and possibly add more sites,” said Pruitt.

He said he intends to promote public awareness about the project.





“It is [located] throughout the Tanapag Lagoon, 12 sites in total, and of those 12, nine are basically between Managaha and land, and three are the tanks you see down in Susupe — the tanks that are out of the lagoon and partially submerged.

“I think it is something we should try to revisit…in terms of both tourism and sustainable tourism. These sites were created for people to enjoy and to learn about our heritage but also to preserve them for future generations.”

With tourism in the CNMI on the upswing, Pruitt said he is trying to inform the public about the trail.

“Tourism is increasing with all these new resorts and hotels and maybe they’re coming here for a different reason, but if we can get one person’s attention and teach them something about this island that we live on, then that’s one more person that knows about our little paradise.”

He said the goal of the project is to provide more tourist attractions on Saipan.

“Obviously we are only talking about World War II, we are not talking about anything before that, but this model could be used for other sites as well, such as making more trails of eco-tourism for ancient Chamorro sites, or sites that are important to the Carolinian migration, things like that — to try and bring cultural heritage to the forefront of tourism as an alternative to coming here for shopping, enjoyment, and gambling.”

The maritime heritage trail is a collection of underwater heritage sites featuring Japanese and U.S. shipwrecks, assault vehicles, and aircraft from the Battle of Saipan in June-July of 1944.