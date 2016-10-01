Culture is about family, student says

FOR Marianas High School junior Jeszerre Seman, one of the participants in the recently held cultural heritage symposium, culture is about families getting together.

“No matter how much they are separated, they always come together, and the love is still there,” said Seman who is of Chamorro and Carolinian descent. She is not fluent in the local languages but said she understands both.

Language is important she told Variety. “Culture is who we are, and it’s what we speak.”

To preserve the local languages, she said, speaking to the elders is important.

“I would not say take a class, because if you start a class you’re going to think that, ‘Oh I have to take this class and I have to pass it because I have to and I need it for the grade.’ But no. Everybody just needs to do it because they want to do it.”

When asked if she believes that the local younger generation will eventually stop speaking the local languages, Seman said, “Honestly, yes, because there’s technology, and it is the modern age and not everybody cares anymore, and it’s really sad.”

But she said technology does not prevent her from practicing island culture.

Another symposium participant, Plumeria Aldan Castro, a parent of three children, recently came back to Saipan from Seattle, Washington where she stayed for 10 years.

She supports the promotion of local culture and languages.

“We always knew that we should preserve our language, our traditions and our culture even while we were in America, and the best way to do it is to teach the local languages to the kids.”





She said her four-year-old daughter, Orchid, who was born and raised in Seattle, never spoke a word of English.

“She only spoke Carolinian or Chamorro, but when I brought her to Saipan that’s when she started to learn English,” she said.

“From the day she was born we just spoke to her in our native tongues and with the help of our family and neighbors who were from Saipan, too, especially her godmother and godfather, and my brothers and sisters in the states, we all spoke to her in our languages.

“Now we have two more children, sons, who were born in Washington but were raised on Saipan and they speak in English only.

“So we now speak to them in Chamorro, not so much Carolinian because I don’t really know Carolinian, but our other family members speak to them in Carolinian, and that is how my daughter learned Carolinian. I don’t speak it, my husband does not speak it, but the family around us speak to her in Carolinian, and she has become fluent in the language.

“It was never planned. We just knew that we would always speak to our children in the native languages, because growing up, both my husband and I spoke our language, our native tongue.”

Regarding the importance of the recently held symposium, she said, “I think it is awesome, especially having the high school students here, because we can hear from our younger generation, we hear their voices, we hear their ideas, we hear what works and what does not work for them.”

She added, “It is not like the older generation. Every generation is going to be different.”

Castro said “cultural engagements” should continue.

“We need to have this type of cultural symposium all the time, and we also need a cultural symposium center here on the island.”