‘Language is the umbilical cord to culture’

ON the second and final day of the Cultural Heritage Month Symposium at the Saipan World Resort, author and diversity consultant Dr. Samuel Betances was the keynote speaker.

“The greatest danger if you do not care for your language and your heritage is you become a stranger in your own homeland — you become a shadow instead of the real deal,” said Betances.

“Humanity is impoverished because every culture and every language has a unique contribution so when one culture dies we impoverish all of humanity, and we can’t let that happen.”

He said “language identifies us — it is the umbilical cord to culture and what gives continuity to a particular people.”

Through language “we can become competent and educated.”





In the CNMI, “we need to know more than one language because language enables us to connect to the world of work and as well as to our heritage.”

He added, “Language is a vehicle that allows us to practice cultural sovereignty and personal sovereignty so we can be happy about who we are. God does not make junk.”

Sometimes, he said, “the outsider comes in and tells us ‘our language is better than your language.’ For the outsider and maybe business, but not for heritage. So it is important that we understand and appreciate our language that connects us to our culture and how to cross that island global divide to be effective also in the workplace.”

Betances, a Puerto Rican, is no stranger to the CNMI and Guam. He has frequently visited the islands and has taught courses on language and culture.

“I am here again because I keep getting invited back by the Chamorro and the Carolinian people especially to assist in heritage celebrations,” he said.

“Through the years I been invited to help establish Northern Marianas College and to teach culture and language, and above all else to promote our common humanity. Unfortunately sometimes some of us think that we are better than others and that’s not cool.





“Above all else how do we learn English, perfect English, embrace English, and at the same time embrace the language of our heritage so that we can be rooted in our culture and be effective in the global community, and that’s what’s bringing me back.”

Start with the youth — and the elders, Betances said.

“Young people are essential and their elders must help young people to understand the future is in their hands.

“Teachers have a role to play, the religious leaders or spiritual leaders have a role to play, the people who come to do business and recreate and invest here have a role to play, the media, too, but above all, the people of the Marianas are most responsible for ensuring the continuity of their ‘people hood.’ ”

It was Betances who was instrumental in the inclusion of the Carolinian mwar in the CNMI flag. He also served as consultant to the CNMI governor’s office in establishing NMC and the bilingual program in the commonwealth.