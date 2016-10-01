Zoning Board approves paragliding activities in Marpi

SAIPAN may soon have another new attraction for tourists and local residents.

New Expedition Corp. is proposing to operate powered paragliding activities in Marpi, and its conditional use application permit has just been approved by the Zoning Board.

Speaking as marketing manager of the Marianas Visitors Authority, Zoning Board vice chair Bruce Bateman said every new activity like the outdoor amusement proposed by New Expedition Corp, will help promote CNMI tourism.

Bateman along with board chair Diego Blanco, members Joe Ayuyu Jr. and Mario Taitano supported the recommendation of the zoning staff to approve the applicant’s request for a conditional use permit.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said the activity is classified as amusement, outdoor, and is permitted in the district as a conditional use.

The project, she added is located in San Juan, Marpi on Lot 056 C 116, and the area where the paragliding will be stationed is zoned as rural.

But based on the map and proposed routes of the company, Blanco said the operator may face a big challenge with the Division of Fish and Wildlife because many trees in the area have to be removed to make way for the paragliding station.

However, Mike Gambrill of New Expedition Corp. said not a lot of trees will be cut because what they will offer are foot-launched flights.

Moreover, he said their equipment will be kept in a trailer that will be brought to the site during business activities only.

“There’s no building structure involved in this and all our equipment fits in a trailer that we will be bringing in. We take off and nothing will be left on the site. All we need is an open field and not much development.”

Gambrill, who has been running a paragliding business in the Philippines for the past 16 years, said they will not fly in residential areas.

It usually take a paraglider less than 20 yards of area to take off, he said, adding that the noise generated from the equipment is very minimal and is comparable to the sound of a lawn mower.

He said they will offer discovery flights and a basic introductory lesson about paragliding.

“We can fly in Class C airspace, and this is Class C airspace. What is around the airport is Class B, five nautical miles radius. We can actually fly there if we have permission from the control tower,” he added.

Bateman said the Marpi area is an appropriate location for paragliding.

Zoning Board legal counsel Kate Fuller said it will also be the responsibility of the operator to comply with Federal Aviation Administration regulations.