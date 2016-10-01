Saipan Chamber of Commerce withdraws its support of marijuana bill

THE Saipan Chamber of Commerce says it is withdrawing its support for Senate Bill 19-106, which proposes to regulate marijuana in the Northern Mariana Islands.

In an email, the chamber said: “After further review of the legislation, it was determined by the board of directors that provisions in this legislation are not to our satisfaction [so] we retract our prior letter on Senate Bill 19-106.”

Asked for comment, the bill’s author, Sen. Sixto Igisomar, declined to comment, saying he had not seen the letter of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce yet.

The chamber earlier said it supported the intent of S.B. 19-106 which is to put the issue on the ballot for the people to decide.

It said the chamber’s government relations committee “feels that the democratic process should be upheld, especially in a matter as potentially controversial as this.”

Should voters approve S.B. 19-106, the chamber said it would have a direct positive effect on the economy of the CNMI through additional tax revenue “as witnessed in the states of Oregon, Washington, and Colorado.”

According to the chamber’s earlier opinion, passage of S.B. 19-106 would allow the CNMI’s Drug Enforcement Task Force to focus on harder drug offenders, i.e. the “War on Ice.”