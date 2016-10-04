Customs confiscates illegal insecticides from construction workers

(Press Release) — The Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality Pesticide Branch and the Division of Customs Airport continue to work together to prevent the importation of illegal pesticide in the CNMI.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 Customs Airport officers intercepted 36 individual boxes of illegal insecticides from three construction workers on Asiana flight from China. The individuals were contract workers under the employment of a construction company.

The products included eight different brands of mosquito coils; baring Chinese labeling and no EPA establishment number indicating that the products were not manufactured in an U.S. EPA registered establishment. Through the new amended contraband law, P.L. 19-54, violators maybe criminally charged for the importation of banned pesticides determined to be contrabands as defined by law.