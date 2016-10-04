Rui Wei Huang pleads guilty to ‘ice’ possession

A MAN arrested in Garapan in May and charged with selling methamphetamine or “ice” has entered into a plea agreement and admitted committing the offense of illegal possession of a controlled substance.

Rui Wei Huang, also known as JJC Brother and “No No,” appeared before Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho on Sept. 29, 2016 for a change-of-plea hearing with his counsel, Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark, while Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds represented the government.

Judge Camacho noted that the defendant expressed his desire to enter a guilty plea without a written plea agreement.

On June 15, 2016, the Attorney General’s Office charged Huang with two counts of trafficking and three counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance — offenses that carry a possible consecutive sentence of 65 years if the case went to the bench trial set for Nov. 14, 2016.

On June 17, 2016, the AG’s office amended the information and dismissed all the serious charges, leaving only one count of illegal possession of a controlled substance which carries a maximum possible sentence of five years.

Judge Camacho said the court can only hear the case and charges filed by the AG’s office.

According to the plea agreement, Huang unlawfully and intentionally possessed crystal methamphetamine on May 4, 2016.

The court noted that Huang has no prior convictions and accepted his guilty plea.

Clark then requested a presentence investigation while the court set the sentencing for Feb. 18, 2017 and vacated the bench trial set for Nov. 2017.

After the hearing, the defendant was remanded to the Department of Corrections.

Huang, 41, was arrested after a cooperating source bought “ice” from him in two controlled purchase operations on May 4 and May 11, 2016.