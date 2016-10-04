Rep. Angel Demapan wants delay in implementation of US mine, quarry rules

REPRESENTATIVE Angel Demapan introduced a House resolution urging the governor to ask the U.S. Department of Labor for an extension of the effective date for the Mining Safety and Health Administration to begin regulating quarries and mines in the commonwealth.

Demapan’s House Resolution 19-13 will be formally introduced in the next House session.

The resolution also urges the governor to ask for assistance from the Educational Field and Small Mine Services to help ensure that local quarry and mine operators are in compliance with federal laws, rules and regulations.

The Mining Safety and Health Administration or MSHA carries out the provisions of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977 as amended by the Mine Improvement and New Emergency Response or MINER Act of 2006.

In May 2015, MSHA officials conducted a meeting on Saipan with quarry and mine operators to inform them that the agency would begin regulatory enforcement of quarries and mines in the CNMI in five years or 2020.

However at another meeting in March 2016, the quarry and mine operators were informed that the enforcement of the federal regulations would begin in October of this year.

Demapan said it was only in April 2016 when MSHA required all quarry and mine operators to attend an educational outreach program “that did not consist of useful content and was inferior to the trainings that MSHA usually provides to the rest of the United States.”

Demapan said due to the short amount of time left, “it would be burdensome and costly to abide by the federal regulations that will be enforced by MSHA.”

Quarries and mining businesses in the CNMI, the resolution stated, provide job opportunities, create good landscaping and generate income that stimulates the local economy.