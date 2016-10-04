Senator Cruz: Still no to military exercises on Tinian

SENATOR Frank Cruz has reiterated his opposition to the proposed military exercises on Tinian, saying he hasn’t changed his mind and is still against bombing exercises on their island.

Cruz was among the lawmakers from Tinian who attended a recent meeting with officials of the military and Department of Defense on Thursday in the Commonwealth Ports Authority conference room.

Cruz said he told the military officials that the entire Tinian leadership is still against the proposed military exercises there.

“I am speaking on behalf of the people who are against it — it will impact the environment and the economic development in Tinian. It will create noise and air pollution,” he told Variety in an interview on Friday.

“They have to give consideration to the people of Tinian. Maybe if it were a low type of weapon, maybe that would be a different story, maybe we could support the proposal. But we all know it’s not a low type.

“We can only support the divert airfield on Tinian and the governor and the military have already signed a programmatic agreement on that, but the proposed [military exercises] — that’s something that we cannot support and that’s the position of the entire Tinian leadership. Tourism is our main industry and military exercises will impact the economic development of Tinian. We have to protect the interests and welfare of our people.”