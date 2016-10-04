Senator: Review list of absentee and other voters

SENATOR Justo Quitugua, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations, urged two nominees to the Commonwealth Election Commission to revisit the absentee voting law and review the list of absentee and other voters.

He said some voters on the list may no longer be CNMI residents.

The two nominees to the election commission are Tinian’s Joseph E. Santos, who has served in the military, and Rota’s Lelanie I. Manglona who is a current member and has been reappointed.

According to Quitugua, he has been receiving a lot of complaints regarding the accuracy of the list of voters.

The senator said the law specifically allows only one residence for each voter and no one can be a voter in more than one place at the same time.

“You cannot declare you are a resident of Washington state and then vote here in the CNMI because the law says you can only have one residence,” the senator said.

Quitugua said it may be late to check the eligibility of the voters for the November elections, but it could be done before the 2018 general elections if the commission starts checking the list now.

The senator said some voters have been off-island for 15 to 20 years and some have bought property in the U.S. where they are now residing, but their names are still on the list of CNMI voters.

He said other voters have been listed as absentee voters but they are back on island and have decided to stay here permanently.

That is why the list must be updated and revisited to ensure its accuracy, the senator said.

According to Quitugua, once a voter receives public assistance such as food stamps, housing and Medicaid in the states, then that person is a resident of that state and can no longer vote in CNMI elections.

The chair of the Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations, Sen. Frank Cruz, said Quitugua has legitimate concerns.

“I agree with Senator Quitugua that they [the commission] should look into that because there’s a law and it should be followed. I’m in support of that concern.”

Another election commission nominee from Tinian, Donald Hofschneider, did not attend the public hearing on Friday so the Senate will schedule another public hearing for his nomination. A current member of the commission, Hofschneider has been reappointed.