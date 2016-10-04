Jury deadlocked in sexual-abuse-of-a-minor case

THE jury was unable to come up with a unanimous verdict in the case involving sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree filed against former CNMI firefighter Jergerson Techur Koshiba.

On Friday, Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo declared a mistrial for the charge of sexual abuse of a minor, but found the 42-year-old Koshiba guilty of disturbing the peace. The misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment.

Koshiba was given credit for the time he had already served in jail and another hearing will be heard on the case today, Oct. 3, 2016.

Attorney Joaquin Torres, who served as Koshiba’s counsel, asked the court to release his client, but the government opposed this, arguing that the court still has jurisdiction.

Judge Govendo then told Torres to explain in writing why Koshiba should be released from jail. Assistant Attorney General Betsy Weintraub told the court the government will file a new case against Koshiba today, Monday.

Judge Govendo said the court will set a new trial date as soon as the government files a new case.

The jury selection for Koshiba’s trial started on Sept. 26 and the jurors went into deliberation on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, after Weintraub and Torres delivered their closing arguments.

Koshiba was arrested on Feb. 2016 after the 10-year-old victim reported to her mother that Koshiba touched her inappropriately. The girl testified in court that she was asleep on a couch at their house on Navy Hill and woke up when she felt the defendant inappropriately touching her on the night of Feb. 26. The girl’s mother told the court how scared and shocked she was to find her daughter crying by her bed after the incident.

The defense called Commonwealth Health Center pediatrician Dr. Leticia Borja who testified that she examined the girl and found everything to be normal, including her private parts.