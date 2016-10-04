NMC regents offer college presidency to Fernandez

THE Northern Marianas College Board of Regents on Friday decided to offer the college president’s position to former Guam Sen. Carmen Fernandez, a former NMC president who was suspended and eventually terminated by the NMC board in 2010.

The decision on Friday was made after a closed-door meeting with Regents Elaine Hocog Orilla, Michaela Sanchez, Irene Tudela Torres and Cynthia Deleon Guerrero, who chaired the presidential search committee, all voting in favor of offering the job to Fernandez.

Board Chairman Frank Rabauliman and Regent Michael Evangelista recused themselves while Regent Juan T. Lizama was on personal leave.

NMC Interim President Dave Attao said prior to the executive session Rabauliman and Evangelista had already recused themselves.

“They didn’t participate in the presidential search [committee] discussion, nor in the executive meeting,” Attao said.

When the board received the recommendation from the presidential search committee, Rabauliman and Evangelista no longer involved themselves in the process, he added.

Rabauliman was one of the regents who voted in favor of terminating Fernandez. The other then-regents were Janet King, Paz C. Younis and Andrew Orsini.

Attao said the atmosphere during the voting on Friday was “quiet” because only he and their legal counsel, former Associate Justice Jesus C. Borja, were present.

The presidential search committee recommended two individuals who, it said, are qualified for the position.

“I don’t know [who the other was because] I didn’t participate in the process,” Attao said.

Based on NMC’s job vacancy announcement, the applicant should have a doctorate degree from a U.S. accredited university or foreign equivalent; seven years of executive level management experience in an institution of higher education of which five years are continuous, or a combination of at least seven years of executive level management including post-secondary education teaching experience; experience working in a multicultural environment, preferably in the Pacific region and in the Northern Mariana Islands; substantiated experience in accreditation processes, personnel management, budget development and presentation, strategic planning and institutional assessment, fundraising, mediation, and team building; and demonstrate knowledge of federal programs and grants application to higher education.

Attao said the board on Friday also created a committee tasked to make an offer to Fernandez.

The committee, he added, will discuss the terms of the contract with Fernandez.

He said there is no timeline for finalizing the hiring process, but it may take a week.

As soon as the contract is signed, Attao said the transition from the interim president to the new president will immediately follow.

“I’m going to transfer everything, including all projects and accreditation matters,” he said. “I am getting myself ready.”

He said he would like the new president to continue focusing on NMC’s accreditation and budget.

“There are lots of things we need to move on,” he added.

Attao said he will go back to his previous post as dean of administration and research development.

Variety was unable to get a comment from Fernandez who first became NMC president in 2007.

In 2010, the board suspended her for three months and then fired her. She was accused of abusing her authority when she ordered grades to be changed for certain students. She sued NMC and its board for wrongful termination but her lawsuit was dismissed by Federal Judge Frances M. Tydingco Gatewood in 2011. A similar lawsuit she filed in Superior Court was dismissed in 2012.