Marianas Veterans History Project workshops start today

(Press Release) — Learn how to collect and contribute the stories of Marianas veterans to the Library of Congress in workshops this week with oral historian Dr. Luisa Del Guidice of the American Folklore Society.

The first workshop starts today, Tuesday, Oct. 4 on Tinian at the Tinian Public Library, 10 a.m.- 12 noon.

The second workshop will be on Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Rota at the NMC instructional site, 10 a.m.- 12 noon.

The third workshop will be on Saipan this Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-12 noon at the American Memorial Park Visitor Center.

All workshops are free and open to the public. Register online at https://vhp-community-workshops-marianas.eventbrite.com or contact the office of U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan at 323-2647 or Kilili@mail.house.gov.