Zoning Board member wants to revisit all-terrain-vehicle applications

ZONING Board vice chairman Bruce Bateman says they should revisit issues related to all-terrain vehicles and utility-terrain vehicles or ATVs and UTVs on Saipan.

In Dec. 2015, the board adopted the recommendation of the zoning administrator to put on hold all applications for ATV operations until comprehensive rules and regulations had been established.

But Bateman said nothing has happened over the past nine months.

“My point is what we have really accomplished today is…freezing everybody else out of business,” he told the board.

“I don’t think that’s a fair thing to do.”

In December, the board deferred the approval of the conditional use applications of Let’s Go which proposed to operate an ATV tour on Ladder Beach; Crystal Star Corporation, doing business as Mountain UTV, which was planning to operate UTV’s in Rapugao-Sadog Tasi; and Extreme Corporation which wanted to operate ATV’s on Mt. Tapochau.

Bateman, who is currently the marketing director of the Marianas Visitors Authority, said off-road activities are becoming popular on Saipan.

“We saw that from the number of applications coming in,” he added.

The board, he said, should regulate the operation of ATV’s, particularly the numbers of units that are allowed for each applicant.

Zoning Board legal counsel Kate Fuller asked what the board’s basis would be for limiting the units and the speed limit for ATV’s.

The issue with ATV’s is similar to the “jam-packed” marine sports operations in the Saipan lagoon that has been placed under moratorium, she said.

But the board, she added, may revisit the ATV issue and notify the applicants that they may now apply for a conditional use permit.

“The point [Bateman is] making is that because we don’t have the resources to regulate what we’ve got going on, [he thinks] we should open it up. That’s really what it is. We’re so busy. Everybody is busy, and we can’t find anybody to write them [the rules]. [His] point is that because we are very short-staffed we cannot get our act together and come up with some way to regulate these ATV’s.”

Fuller said they did ask for another legal counsel but the governor’s office is still busy with the 902 talks.

“There are so many different things that are happening and it’s difficult to get anyone to do the work,” she said.

But Fuller said there’s funding for Coastal Resources Management to come up with a scheme for regulating ATV’s.

“They go into an RFP [a request for proposals] but the wheel of government is very slow.”

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said they need legal counsel to help draft comprehensive rules and regulations.

Before the Zoning Board decided to defer action on new ATV conditional use applications in December, there were already 11 active ATV and UTV operators on Saipan. Four were operating in the Mt. Tapochau area, three were operating in the Ladder Beach and Obyan Beach areas while the rest were in Marpi and Kanat Tabla.

Of the 11, one had already stopped operations, Ogumoro said.

Aside from the three companies whose applications were put on hold in December, there are three more applicants proposing to operate on Mt. Tapochau, Ladder Beach, Sadog Tasi and Navy Hill.

In a previous statement, Ogumoro said the Bureau of Motor Vehicles does not regulate ATV’s and UTV’s on public roads and the safety of those vehicles remains unknown.

Through research and consultation with legal counsel, she said they came to the conclusion that the off-road vehicle business is “essentially unregulated.”

The Zoning Office still has to work with other regulatory agencies, including the Department of Public Safety-Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Public Works, the Marianas Visitors Authority, the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, the Department of Commerce and the Office of the Governor, to come up with comprehensive rules and regulations concerning ATV’s, she added.

Early this year, at a meeting of various government regulatory agencies, they agreed to limit the number of units and designate allowable permitted routes for the operation of ATV’s and UTV’s on Saipan.