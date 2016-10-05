Max Aguon and other volunteers regularly clean Sugar Dock Beach

SUGAR Dock has the cleanest and most visited beaches on Saipan, according to residents interviewed by Variety.

They commend the effort of community volunteer Max Aguon for his work in keeping the area clean.

Although they are worried about the safety of people going near the broken wharf, they acknowledged that “we can’t stop them because there’s no fence and people can freely walk there.”

Over the weekend, Aguon said he and other volunteers started cleaning the beach as early as 7 a.m.

“We want to ensure that everything is clean when people start coming in,” he added.

On Saturday, he was assisted by Robert Lizama, Diego Masga, Johnson Ongesii, Joe Muna and John Kiyu.

He said more residents are encouraged to become community service volunteers, too.

“They help me with brush-cutting, trimming overgrown vegetation and beautifying the surroundings,” he said, adding that they want to make the beach clean and attractive always.

Aguon, who uses his own trailer to remove trash from the area, said they also completed the removal of a tree that was knocked down by Typhoon Soudelor last year.

No one among the community service workers from Precinct 2 assisted in the cleanup, he added.

But beach users provide them with refreshments, Aguon said.

“They say ‘thank you’ for maintaining the beach.’ ”

Although he and other volunteers maintain the area, he said some people are still littering because there’s no trash bin.

He intends to install anti-littering signs in the area.