Senator Manglona asks AG to block new Rota customs rule

SENATOR Paul A. Manglona has asked the Office of the Attorney General to prevent the enforcement of a new regulation declaring Harbor West Dock on Rota the island’s official customs port of entry.

In his letter to AG Edward Manibusan on Monday, Manglona said the people of Rota are concerned that this new regulation will force everyone to use the stevedoring service at the harbor which will add to the cost of commercial goods imported to Rota.

He said this new regulation will affect small businesses that have invested $40,000 to $50,000 in a boat, and are already paying taxes. He said they will be required to pay more when they use the only stevedore service on Rota which is owned by Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog.

Variety tried but failed to get a comment from the lt. governor.

“For the past 30 years or so, it has been the practice for people who have their own boats to off-load their cargo at the Marina West Harbor or the East Harbor whichever is more convenient to them,” Manglona told the AG.

“Before the cargo is off loaded, the Rota Customs Office is notified to meet them at the dock to assess any fees or taxes owed to Customs. This system worked for many decades without any complaints, and I have several concerns regarding this new regulation.”

So why the sudden change in regulations? the senator asked.

“What is the difference between 20 or 30 years ago and today? Why can’t people off-load their cargo on their own at the Marina West Harbor or the East Harbor Dock? Second, the harbor was not intended for small boats to dock and off-load their cargo. The harbor is intended for large boats or ships to dock. It is impractical for small boats to dock at the harbor because it poses many safety concerns that must be addressed. The Marina West Harbor piers, however, float on the water and rise with the ocean tide, making it practical and safe to off-load and transport cargo.”

Manglona said he is concerned about the unfair application of customs regulations on the three main islands.

“Unlike the Customs office on Saipan, Rota’s Customs office opted to restrict the customs authorized port of entry solely to the harbor rather than include the Marina West Harbor and East Harbor as official secondary customs ports of entry to accommodate the smaller boats that do not dock at the harbor.

“This arbitrary application of customs-service regulations should be repealed or rescinded.

“It is also quite concerning that a new customs-service regulation is imposed on the people of Rota when shipping to Rota and commodities on Rota are already very expensive. This new regulation will force vendors to add the additional stevedoring cost to the price of goods and that will be passed on to consumers.”

Manglona said the previous practice of docking at the Marina West Harbor and East Harbor is a system that worked for decades and there is no legitimate reason to change a practice or system that has worked.

“I don’t believe that there is an overflow of boats docking at any of the Rota harbors that warrants a need to centralize the customs port of entry at this time. Lastly even if the harbor is the only official harbor for all boats and ships to dock, why did the Rota Customs Office public notice exclude the Marina West Harbor as a point of entry?”

Manglona said he respectfully requests that the AG’s office “repeal or rescind the…public notice until further notice. The Rota Legislative Delegation plans to hold a public hearing on this matter to determine what, if any, the public benefit is of this new regulation in Rota.”

The public notice stated that effective Oct. 1, 2016, all boats, operators and shipping engaged in commercial import and export customs service will be conducted only at the West Dock and not at the Marina Dock.

The notice was signed and approved by Theodore Manglona, officer-in-charge of Customs on Rota, and was concurred by Josepha Manglona, resident director of the Department of Finance on Rota.