Government re-files case against Koshiba for inappropriately touching minor

AFTER a jury failed to reach a verdict which prompted the court to declare a mistrial, the Attorney General’s Office filed an amended information against CNMI firefighter Jergerson Techur Koshiba.

The amended information filed by Assistant Attorney General Shannon Foley charged Koshiba, 43, with inappropriately touching the victim who was 9 years old on Feb. 26, 2016.

Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo sentenced Koshiba to six months for the offense of disturbing the peace, but gave the defendant credit for the 218 days he had already served in jail. He was released from the Department of Corrections effective immediately upon the issuance of the order on Oct. 3, 2016.

Koshiba had been in prison since Feb. 27, 2016 on charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, and disturbing the peace.

The court decided on the disturbing-the-peace charge and found Koshiba guilty after carefully considering the testimony and credibility of the witnesses and the arguments of counsels.

The jury trial started on Sept. 26, 2016. After a day and a half of deliberation, the jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict, and Judge Govendo had to declare a mistrial.

Koshiba was arrested on Feb. 2016 after the then-nine-year-old victim told her mother that Koshiba touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping.