Volunteers help demolish typhoon-damaged house

VOLUNTEERS helped the Commonwealth Advocates for Recovery Efforts or CARE demolish a typhoon-damaged house on Saturday so a volunteer construction crew can build a new one.

CARE is a network of government agencies, nonprofits, businesses, educational and faith-based groups that were formed after Typhoon Soudelor slammed into Saipan in Aug. 2015.

CARE aims to identify, facilitate and deliver resources and long-term support to address the unmet needs of individuals and families affected by the disaster.

“Today the volunteers are participating in CARE’s repair and rebuilding program by helping demolish a house that is going to be rebuilt for a client with disabilities who lives in Koblerville,” said Jenny Hegland CARE executive director.

“This is an awesome turnout. We have volunteers who have been participating in CARE events for a long time now, and we also have new volunteers. It is inspiring to see volunteers coming out and contributing to the island’s long-term recovery.”

CARE provided the tools and equipment for the volunteers and also safety gear for the demolition activity.





AmeriCorps VISTA or Volunteers in Service to America program coordinator Gezina Santos told Variety: “So far so good — we have a group of people who volunteered their time to assist in the demolition project.”

She added, “We have the World Renew and Mennonites disaster teams, and if I’m not mistaken this is one of our first big projects.”

Santos said they need more volunteers.

“If there’s anybody out there that would like to volunteer their time to assist, even just to be with the teams — it will be greatly appreciated. The more the merrier and the better. This is a community effort.”

CARE board member and Youth Affairs Director Shelane Borja commended the commitment of those involved in the rebuilding efforts.

“There are a lot people who have committed themselves to help in the repair and rebuilding program, and we are happy today to get so much support from the community,” she said.





“Our first demolition project involves a client’s home. She will be able to come back and start living in a safe and sustainable rebuilt home.

“It is the first, but it won’t be the last project. There are more homes that need to be rebuilt and we are lucky we have [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] which paid for the travel of the faith-based construction volunteers from the mainland U.S.

“We are also looking forward to helping a lot of clients that are not FEMA eligible. We hope to assist individuals who are still living in post-typhoon distressed conditions.”

Hegland said the volunteer construction workers from the states are highly skilled.

“We want them to use their time on construction work” while “local community volunteers do the demolition and cleanup which helps make the work go a lot faster, and we can help more families that way.”

According to Hegland, “The core of our mission is resiliency, It takes everybody to rebuild a community, one house at a time. When we rebuild a house that is not going to be damaged by the next typhoon, we build something stronger so people can be safe, and we are one step closer to resiliency and that is at the heart and core of why CARE exists.”