Government says AG not defendant in medical malpractice lawsuit

THE government wants the Superior Court to order Remedios Elameto and Pedro Pua to stop using “attorney general” when referring to the defendants in the couple’s medical malpractice lawsuit.

Assistant Attorney General Charles E. Brasington filed a six-page motion on Oct. 4, 2016, asking the court to grant the government’s motion to strike some parts of the plaintiff’s complaints.

“The government is not asking for much, but is asking the court to preserve the civility of this forum. The government is entitled to the same civility and respect as any other litigant in this court, and its attorneys are entitled to the same respect and civility as other attorneys that practice before this court,” Brasington said.

He added that the practice of law in an adversarial system can lead to frustration, but attorneys must guard against this frustration finding its way into court filings though “it is easier said than done.”

The plaintiffs sued the CNMI and then-government doctors Rajee Iyer and Gary Ramsey for medical malpractice.

Brasington said the government previously moved to strike personal attacks on and improper references to the government’s counsel, but the plaintiffs still used “attorney general” in their most recent filing.

Brasington said the government’s motion to strike was filed because the plaintiffs’ claim that the attorney general “is displeased with the public finding about his actions” is a “personal attack on the attorney general, this time mentioning him by named.”

He added that the plaintiffs can freely exercise their right to criticize the attorney general outside of the court using whatever language they wish, but it is not appropriate to use the court as a forum for personal attacks, insults or vitriol.

“The insults and personal attacks leveled at the attorney general and his office are not relevant to any issue in this action, and these statements do not belong in court,” Brasington said. He added that the court is not a forum for counsel to hurl abuse at one another or their respective law firms.

Brasington said the plaintiffs in their complaint included statements like “the actions of the attorney general in denying the plaintiff’s claims in bad faith.”

The plaintiffs, he added, did not name the attorney general as a defendant either in his personal or official capacity, and using the term “attorney general” to mean the defendants or the government is unnecessary, unwarranted and threatens to confuse the issues.

According to Brasington, to use the term “attorney general” when the plaintiffs mean “the defendants” is inappropriate. He said nothing in the record indicates Attorney General Edward Manibusan’s personal opinions in this matter.

The plaintiffs sued the Commonwealth Health Center surgical team and two doctors over a surgical clamp left in Elamito’s abdomen in Aug. 2000. It was only discovered and removed by doctors on Guam in June 2014.

The plaintiffs said they presented their medical malpractice and loss of consortium claims to the CNMI Office of the Attorney General on March 11, 2016, but their claims were denied on May 26, 2016.