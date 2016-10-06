CUC asks US court not to dismiss lawsuit against feds

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has opposed the U.S. government’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed in federal court by CUC and its guest workers over their CW-1 permit renewals.

In its original complaint, CUC requested that the District Court for the NMI provide injunctive relief and prevent the U.S. Department of Homeland Security/U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services from enforcing the fiscal years 2016 and 2017 CW-1 caps.

According to CUC legal counsel James Sirok, the process utilized by DHS to arrive at the cap number — 12,999 in FY 2016 and 12,998 in FY 2017 — is arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of the department secretary’s discretion.

Sirok said DHS also failed to comply with the “notice and opportunity to comment” publication requirement of the Federal Administrative Procedure Act before it began enforcing the FY 2016 cap.

In addition, he said CW-1 renewal petitions are being rejected by USCIS based on an unpublished USCIS and DHS substantive policy related to how petitions are actually rejected once the cap has been reached.

Moreover, Sirok said, the implementation and enforcement of the cap combined with the rule which requires that petitions for renewals cannot be filed earlier than six months prior to the expiration of the CW 1 status or prior to the requested start date for which the CW-1 services are needed, equates to a process which violates the due process and equal rights afforded to individual CUC employees under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. constitution.

Sirok said the manner in which CUC is restricted in filing its renewal petitions for CW-1 category workers has resulted in unequal treatment.

“This is because those petitions that can be filed during the beginning of a fiscal year will not be affected when the cap number is reached during the middle or ending months of the year.”

CUC is currently required to wait to file its petitions for CW renewal petitions from July through September of a fiscal year.

Sirok said the current CW1 regulations demonstrate that for FY 2016, when the CW-1 cap was reached in early May 2016, “petitions filed from six months out and up through the first months of the 2016 fiscal year received preferential and unequal treatment allowing for approval of said petitions as compared to those petitioners who had to wait until Dec. 2015 and further into the middle of 2016 fiscal year to file their petitions.”

He added, “As a result of the filing restriction rule, CUC was treated unequally, [and its] petitions were rejected….”

He reiterated that the conduct and actions of DHS and USCIS are contrary to the due process rights of CUC and its individual CW-1 workers.

USCIS regulation restricts the filing of a CW-1 petition to no earlier than six months prior to the expiration of the CW-1 status or prior to the actual need for the beneficiary’s services in the case of a new hire.

According to CUC, DHS created a set of regulations that purported to grant discretionary authority to the secretary of DHS to reduce the number of CW’s in the CNMI to zero by the end of transition period in Dec. 2019 as the DHS secretary may reasonably calculate.

Sirok said DHS now claims this discretionary authority is unreviewable by the District Court for the NMI to determine whether DHS is complying with the legislative mandate of the federalization law related to the annual CW-1 cap setting, the standards to be used for such determination, and the publication requirement of the Federal Administrative Procedure Act

Sirok said the defendants claim that their actions in setting and administering the annual CW-1 cap are “impervious to judicial scrutiny” because “there is no constitutionally protected interest involved in the process.”

By asking the court to refrain from taking action and to dismiss CUC’s lawsuit, Sirok said DHS now seeks to complete its efforts to unilaterally re-write provisions of the federalization law “in flagrant disregard of the checks and balances provided by the other branches and agencies of the federal government.”