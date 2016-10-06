RB Camacho unhappy with language requirement for certain jobs

FORMER Saipan municipal council chairman Ramon B. Camacho is asking the business community to consider job applicants regardless of the position’s language qualification.

“I humbly ask the business sector to receive that applicant then train him or her,” he said.

Camacho said he was disappointed to learn that certain job vacancies are for applicants who can speak Chinese or Korean.

He said there are lots of local jobseekers, but they cannot speak Chinese or Korean.

Asked if this policy can be considered “discrimination,” Camacho said: “I am not sure, but I think it is.”

He said employers should not impose language requirements on applicants and should hire them instead and then teach them basic Chinese or Korean.

“They should know our island has three legal languages and those are Chamorro, Carolinian and English,” he said.

The businesses he is referring to are in the tourism industry and deal with Korean or Chinese tourists.