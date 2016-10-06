Zoning Board member says Saipan ‘growing fast’ while infrastructure remains inadequate

A ZONING Board member expressed concern about “fast growing” developments on Saipan even though the island has insufficient infrastructure.

Former Rep. Mario Taitano, who was appointed to the board in March, said in less than a year, many conditional use permit applications for hotel development have been approved by the board.

“It seems we are moving so fast,” he said, adding that the various government agencies should decide now if the island can accommodate additional development projects.

“It’s only appropriate that someone should initiate a joint meeting with permitting agencies, including the [Commonwealth Utilities Corp.] and the governor’s office to address this issue.”

But he also said that some of the developers may be merely “speculators,” referring to abandoned hotel projects in the past.

As the CNMI’s past experience has shown, not all development projects will materialize.

For his part, Zoning Board vice chairman Bruce Bateman said there are indications of positive development on Saipan, adding that former blighted and abandoned properties have been fixed up, cleaned and redeveloped.

New investments have also allowed the CNMI government to collect more revenue and pay some of its pressing obligations, the retirees’ pensions among them.