Lt. governor praises Senate president for ignoring Senator Manglona’s request

LIEUTENANT Gov. Victor Hocog praised Senate President Frank Borja for “standing firm” in his decision to appoint Senate Floor Leader Steve Mesngon as a member of the bicameral conference committee despite “some concerns” raised by Sen. Paul A. Manglona.

Hocog made the comment during the signing of the budget bill last week. Borja appointed Mesngon to the conference committee even though the Rota senator was off-island.

Senator Manglona asked the Senate president to consider appointing another member from Rota so the island would be represented in the conference committee meetings.





Last week, Hocog said: “I want to make it clear that I firmly believe that whether Rota or Tinian was on the conference committee, I want everyone to know that the Senate leadership as well as the administration and the House leadership are all together as one commonwealth.”

He added, “I praise the Senate president for appointing the Senate conferees despite the fact that the appointee from Rota was not there on the first day. Whether there was a Rota representative on the committee or not, I am confident that the Senate has planted the seed of one Senate and one commonwealth, and no one will be put aside and all senatorial districts will be provided with equal budget ceilings.”

Hocog said there is a need for unity “to stop this kind of mentality which will just divide the three islands.”

He said the three senatorial districts should work as one commonwealth and should think of each other’s interests and not just their own island’s interests.