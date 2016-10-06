Best Sunshine: Local hire will increase as soon as non-gaming activities start

BEST Sunshine International executive Mark Brown acknowledged the difficulty in meeting the 65 percent hiring requirement for local and other U.S. workers, but said that this will change once their $559 million Imperial Pacific Resort — formerly known as the Grand Mariana — opens in mid-2017.

In an interview on Monday, he noted that their company offers the highest salaries and benefits in the CNMI private sector.

“And we want to remain the leaders in that respect,” he said.

“We’re at 57 percent with our U.S. workers, but the best effort is 65 percent. It’s unrealistic to say we have to have 65 percent now when will need 4,000 employees for our investment. As soon as we get into the non-gaming operations when [Imperial Pacific Resort] opens, we will be needing local workers for our hotel, food and beverage outlets, security and other positions. While we may be already striving to meet the 65 percent mandate, we will continue to recruit locally.”

BSI has over 1,000 employees right now and will need 3,000 more once Imperial Pacific Resort opens in June 2017.

Construction of the six-star casino hotel is in progress with a total of 1,200 construction workers, but Brown said they will need 1,800 more workers for the construction of their phase two project in Marpi.

He said the negotiations in connection with the Mariana Resort and Spa land lease are still ongoing and they are hoping that things will be finalized by the end of this year so that construction can start early in 2017.

Brown said they are also working with international creditors to float bonds that will help them with their investments on Saipan.

Brown said Imperial Pacific International, doing business as Best Sunshine International, has already spent $600 million in its investments on Saipan in less than a year.

On Monday, Brown and Imperial Pacific Holdings’ Ji Xiabo and Tao Xing briefed lawmakers about Saipan’s first casino investment.