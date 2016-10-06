Prepare for storms

A WEATHER forecaster from Guam says people living in the islands should always be prepared for storms.

Charles “Chip” Guard, warning coordination meteorologist from the Weather Forecast Office on Guam, was on Saipan Tuesday to conduct a weather workshop for the local media.

In an interview after the workshop, he said based on their assessment, Saipan is storm-ready in terms of having an Emergency Operations Center, 24-hour point of contacts and four different ways of getting warnings from the National Weather Service website.

“They [also have] different ways of getting their information out to the general public and…teaching the public about typhoons and conducting workshops.”

He said earlier this year they believed that a La Niña could develop on Saipan, but it has not happened.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “La Niña episodes represent periods of below-average sea surface temperatures across the east-central Equatorial Pacific.”

Guard said: “Maybe next year [it will happen] and that would put some storms in the west. We could probably see a typhoon by the end of this year but we’re already seeing storms developing close to [the islands but then] they move away. Maybe later in October or November until December they will start developing a little bit further to the east.”

During the workshop, Guard updated the local media about some of the terminology that is used in weather reports and how to simplify it as much as possible for easy and better understanding.

Joey C. Dela Cruz, the local Emergency Operations Center manager, said the workshop is one way of strengthening their relationship with the media in terms of disseminating important information to the public.

“We recognize and understand that the media are the primary outlets to the community. Here in the CNMI we don’t have a mass notification system other than the media and we believe that the more the media are informed, the more informed the public becomes. So this is the start of our educational campaign and outreach program, and we thank Chip Guard for partnering with our office and continuing to provide workshops and classes like this for us.”

Dela Cruz said they are now developing a typhoon preparedness program that will assess their capabilities to respond to emergency or disaster situations. They are also updating their emergency plans, he added.