CW cap may affect hospital

COMMONWEALTH Healthcare Corporation Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna is concerned about the remaining CW slots for FY 2017.

She said CHCC has 33 CW applications that they can only submit after January 2017, but they may end up being rejected because of the cap.

“These are for positions requiring specialized skills, education and training that the CNMI currently does not have,” she added.

“Health-workforce shortages are a challenge throughout the nation, and the CNMI is not immune to such shortages.”

Muna took note of the improving local economy.

“In a booming economy, the CNMI needs to strengthen its health system as well as its workforce,” she added.

She proposes a different classification for CNMI healthcare workers.

“A separate classification of workers specifically for health is necessary to ensure that CHCC is not competing with other industries in the CNMI for the same CW slots,” she said.

She also noted U.S. congressional legislation that attempts to address worker shortages in the CNMI and Guam.

These measures are H.R. 4909, introduced by U.S. Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo of Guam, for the hiring of healthcare and other workers on Guam and the CNMI; and H.R. 5888, introduced by U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan of the CNMI, to increase the CW cap from the current 12,998 to 18,000 and extend the CW program from Dec. 2019 to Dec. 2029.

According to Muna, “While the outcome of these pieces of legislation is still uncertain, CHCC is stepping up its efforts to address this issue internally.”

She added, “Our priority is to ensure that the pipeline of U.S. health workers stays open by continuing to support Northern Marianas College and other colleges with students from the CNMI as well as maintaining our current hardworking workforce.”

She said they “are moving forward by reevaluating our human resource policies and our services and identifying those that qualify for the H-1B visa.”

Their goal, she added, “is to ensure that our services will still be available and accessible to the people of the CNMI.”

CHCC runs the islands’ only hospital, the Commonwealth Health Center.